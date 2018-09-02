Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Anand Giridharadas on "A Tale of Two Americas" TED Talk

I think I've mentioned before that I'm an inveterate podcast listener. As I go about my day: taking my kid to school, shopping, running errands, walking the dog, working out, or doing housework, I generally am listening to podcasts. The only time I don't do it is while writing or editing. So I listen to hours and hours of podcasts every week.

But there are few podcasts I listen to that really give me a little nugget to gnaw on and force me to do some really deep thinking. Anand Giridharadas did that this week. Promoting his new book, "Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World," Giridharadas spoke with Ezra Klein and The New York Times Book Review. His central thesis? That the elites we look to (and that feel entitled to) fix societal ills are the reason for many of these ills and their solutions generally make them feel good, but do little to change the status quo. Joseph Stiglitz:

Like the dieter who would rather do anything to lose weight than actually eat less, this business elite would save the world through social impact investing, entrepreneurship, sustainable capitalism, philanthro-capitalism, artificial intelligence, market-driven solutions. They would fund a million of these buzzwordy programs rather than fundamentally question the rules of the game — or even alter their own behavior to reduce the harm of the existing distorted, inefficient and unfair rules. Doing the right thing — and moving away from their win-win mentality — would involve real sacrifice; instead, it’s easier to focus on their pet projects and initiatives. As Giridharadas puts it, people wanted to do “virtuous side projects instead of doing their day jobs more honorably.”

I highly recommend checking out either (or both) of the podcasts. I'm still processing how I feel this will impact my thinking of where we need to move to progress. But do keep in mind, as the bookers of these Sunday shows go back again and again to the same elites and the same influencers how much of what they say is simply to protect their own status quo.



So, what's catching your eye (or ear) this morning?