Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

There was something about him that just raised internal red flags. You don't know what it specifically was, just something that pinged a discomfort.

The GOP told you that no position had ever been vetted more closely. That he was upstanding, admired and a pillar of the community. Everyone loves him.

So you swallowed that discomfort and tried to push down that suspicion. Your sense of confidence has been shaky from fighting to feel safe on so many fronts. Maybe it's not fair to hold him accountable for being burned so badly before. But the whispers get louder.

And the louder they become, the harder the GOP pushes him against you. Forces him on you. The GOP berates you for not seeing how lucky you are that he's ready to get working.

But there's no ignoring the other voices now. Voices crying out to listen to them. Voices begging just to slow down because forcing the issue hurts and they just need some more time.

The GOP puts their metaphorical hand on their mouths, trying to quiet them before everyone hears. They are not going to take "no" for an answer.

Others, well-meaning and wanting to be allies, speak up. They point out factual inaccuracies. They raise historical norms and inconsistencies. They back up the voices just begging to be considered in this equation. We are blinking and feel buffeted against the wind at the sheer force of how we're being pushed. The more we beg, the more aggressive the GOP becomes.

Now they raise their voices to drown out us. The GOP hurls gaslighting abuse: This is your fault. You are behaving poorly. You are the problem. You're asking for this. Get ready to reap the whirlwind you caused.

It doesn't matter that this is traumatic for so many. It doesn't matter that there are people genuinely fearful for their lives at this outcome. It doesn't matter that we're in the majority and we're asking for entirely reasonable standards.

You just don't matter.

They are the only ones who matter. Their bodies. Their standards. Their reputations. Their power.

This is the experience of so many of us this week. And it's left us reeling. I see moms as I take my kid to school or go to the grocery store and I see that blinkered expression on their face--the same one I see when I look in the mirror--and I know we're in the same boat. It's just one more indignity to our sense of selves.

We may not be able to keep that entitled, drunken frat boy from the Supreme Court (although, don't kid yourself, your voice *is* impacting Congress hugely and DON'T STOP CALLING), but we can make our voice heard in November and make sure that they know that every single one of those Republicans who refused to listen to us and actively tried to hurt us will not have a job in January.

