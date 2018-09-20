Trump Suggested Building A Wall Across The Sahara Desert
Just when you thought Trump couldn't embarrass the United States to the rest of the world any more than he already has.
'The Great Wall of Africa', indeed. Pfft..
Source: The Sun
DONALD Trump suggested building an enormous wall across the Sahara to solve Europe’s migrant crisis, a Spanish politician has claimed.
Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, a former President of the European Parliament, said Trump insisted his Mexican barrier idea would work for Europe as well.
Such a wall would probably span about 3,200 miles and, based on the costs of the proposed wall in Mexico, cost around £85billion, involve 90,000 plus workers and take three-and-a-half years to build.
But while these numbers are epic enough, constructing a wall would more likely than face teething problems - not least shoring up its foundations in shifting sands.
The respected Spanish politician did not reveal when the controversial US leader allegedly put forward his radical migration solution.
But diplomatic sources suggested it was in June when he flew to the States in a trip coinciding with the visit to the White House of the Spanish King and Queen.
