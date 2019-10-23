Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Twitter Titters At Trump's Claim 'We're Building A Wall In Colorado!'

No one knows exactly WHY we're building a wall in Colorado, but Trump declared it to be so during a speech to an energy conference.
By Karoli Kuns
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

While speaking at Shale Insight, a conference put on by the Shale Coalition in Pittsburgh, Donald Trump made an odd declaration.

"New Mexico, which I think we're going to win. You know why we're going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on their border -- and they didn't have it," he bragged.

"And you know what? We're building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we're building a wall in Colorado!"

Wait, WUT?

Of course there are tweets, because no one knows anything about this mysterious wall in Colorado.

And so it goes. The thing is, this kind of thing does get attention (see? I'm even writing about a thing I wouldn't have otherwise paid attention to), so he succeeded in that regard. Now, if we could only get our fellow Americans to realize that voting for this treasonous autocrat will be this country's undoing.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.