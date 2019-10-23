Twitter Titters At Trump's Claim 'We're Building A Wall In Colorado!'

While speaking at Shale Insight, a conference put on by the Shale Coalition in Pittsburgh, Donald Trump made an odd declaration.

"New Mexico, which I think we're going to win. You know why we're going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on their border -- and they didn't have it," he bragged.

"And you know what? We're building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we're building a wall in Colorado!"

Wait, WUT?

Of course there are tweets, because no one knows anything about this mysterious wall in Colorado.

As a former resident of Arizona and a current resident of New Mexico and frequent visitor to Colorado, I am 100% certain that this is Trump saying Colorado when he meant Arizona. https://t.co/itnBiGL6PG — Ed Bott (@edbott) October 23, 2019

Is this about keeping Colorado’s excellent and highly potent cannabis quarantined within the state? — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) October 23, 2019

We can confidently say that Mexico is never going to pay for a wall with Colorado. https://t.co/Jwniln1HFT — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 23, 2019

And so it goes. The thing is, this kind of thing does get attention (see? I'm even writing about a thing I wouldn't have otherwise paid attention to), so he succeeded in that regard. Now, if we could only get our fellow Americans to realize that voting for this treasonous autocrat will be this country's undoing.