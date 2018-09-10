Matt Schlapp Triggered By Tur: 'Only 32 Percent Find Trump Honest'

After what can only be described as a pathetic attempt to spin viewers, Matt Schlapp found himself at the end of Katy Tur's skewer as she ended the interview.

If you'd like to see the husband of the White House Strategic Communications Adviser be called out on every single lie he told, the first part of the interview is below. Of note: The moment where Schlapp tried to attack Tur for calling Trump a liar, calling it "a moral judgment" she shouldn't be able to make.

As Tur ended the train wreck of an interview, she couldn't resist one more jab, reminding Schlapp that at least 2/3rds of the nation are smart enough to see he's a lying liar,

"32 percent of the country finds him honest," she said quietly. "Just 32 percent."

She had to know that would trigger him, and it did.

"What about the news media," he thundered.

Still quiet, Tur replied, "The opinion of the media is on the rise."

And with that, she cut him off while he was still spluttering.

MSNBC should not book Matt Schlapp at all, and if they do, they certainly need to tell their audience he is married to Mercedes Schlapp, White House Strategic Communications Director. Full disclosure requires it. Both Schlapps rose up through the ranks of Koch organizations and right-wing communications and lobby shops. They're hacks today, they were yesterday, and they will be tomorrow.

Still, Schlapp met his match in Katy Tur. Viewers weren't informed by his presence, but Katy did do a good job of keeping the facts in play.

The first part of the interview: