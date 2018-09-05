Sen. Leahy Rattles Kavanaugh Over Questioning About Stolen Emails
— UPDATED: 9/05/18 10:52am
But his emails!
At the Kavanaugh hearing this morning, Patrick Leahy asked Brett Kavanaugh if he found it "at all unusual to receive a draft letter from Democratic senators to each other before any mention of it was made public?"
Kavanaugh was a participant in guiding George W. Bush appointees to the court through the confirmation process. It now appears he had in his possession, stolen emails specifically from Leahy, which benefitted him and the nominees he was shepherding.
WOW.
Jessica Mason Pieklo of ReWire News is live-tweeting:
Ari Melber weighs in, too:
UPDATE: Kavanaugh wasn't the only one rattled. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley was visibly perturbed:
