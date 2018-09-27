On Fox, Judge Nap Admits GOP Questioning Is A Prosecution

When you've lost two Fox News Analysts in one day...

Earlier today we reported on Chris Wallace calling Dr. Christine Ford's testimony "credible," and now Judge Napolitano concurs.

Which leaves many wondering: how is Trump feeling right now, given Fox is where he gets all his policy info.

Napolitano also left a tell in his comments. Pointing out that Chairman Grassley has required five-minute limits for each "side" to question Ford, Napolitano called that "bizarre" and said the five-minute rule hampers "female assistant to the Republicans on the committee" Rachel Mitchell to build up her prosecution technique, building rapport with the witness, etc.

Prosecution? Yep, it's not subtle.

Every GOP campaign strategist and Hill staffer wishes they had the button to open the trap door under Rachel Mitchell’s chair. What a total and complete Political disaster for Republicans. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 27, 2018

All of Mitchell's questions...all of them...are designed to impeach her as a witness rather than to determine the truth underlying these accusations. The GOP goal is to "defeat" the victim rather than to do the right thing re: the accusations or the SCOTUS nomination. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 27, 2018