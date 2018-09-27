On Fox, Judge Nap Admits GOP Questioning Is A Prosecution
When you've lost two Fox News Analysts in one day...
Earlier today we reported on Chris Wallace calling Dr. Christine Ford's testimony "credible," and now Judge Napolitano concurs.
Which leaves many wondering: how is Trump feeling right now, given Fox is where he gets all his policy info.
Napolitano also left a tell in his comments. Pointing out that Chairman Grassley has required five-minute limits for each "side" to question Ford, Napolitano called that "bizarre" and said the five-minute rule hampers "female assistant to the Republicans on the committee" Rachel Mitchell to build up her prosecution technique, building rapport with the witness, etc.
Prosecution? Yep, it's not subtle.
