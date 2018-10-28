Of All Weeks, Why Did Meet The Press Book Conspiracist Erick Erickson Today?
It's been a horrifying week of right wing violence, the kind that many of us have warned would be the inevitable response to all the hatred and conspiracy mongering going on by those who have made a career out of peddling them.
People like Erick Erickson.
So who would be the last person that any media outlet should consider booking to discuss the lack of civility and basic human decency exhibited by right wing extremists?
Erick Frickin' Erickson. I mean, what the hell were you thinking, Chuck Todd and producers, asking Mr "Justice Souter is a goat fucking child molester" on?
And while ultimately, Erickson used his incredible privilege of a seat at the Meet The Press table to say nominally the right things, it ignores that earlier this week, he was pushing the migrant caravan conspiracies.
It's just the same kind of "both sides" cowardice that the media uses to normalize this kind of right wing extremism while wringing their hands over the loss of civility.
Meet the Press owes their viewership more and better than this.
Do better, NBC News and Chuck Todd.
