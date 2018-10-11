Channeling Aretha, Michelle Obama's Global Girls Alliance Video Is A Feel Good Break We All Need

First up, can we just say WOW to the young singers in this video? Wow!

And while Trump complained about Fox not airing his rally instead of covering a hurricane, and his wife bitched about being the most bullied person on the planet (google Moo-chelle and STFU, Melanie) Michelle Obama appeared on the TODAY Show to announce an initiative to educate girls worldwide:

Today, more than 98 million adolescent girls around the world are not in school. That’s a lot of empty desks—and a lot of dreams that are being cut short. When girls get the opportunities they deserve, amazing things start to happen; poverty goes down, economies grow, families get stronger, and babies are born healthier. And the world, by all accounts, gets better. Join the Global Girls Alliance to take action to help adolescent girls and the grassroots leaders working to educate them.

"Every alliance needs allies."



Take action at https://t.co/TpUehd7s3L.

There are few things that inspire me like seeing the potential of adolescent girls around the world. Today, on International #DayoftheGirl, I'll be on the @TodayShow to discuss the ways we can help adolescent girls get the education they deserve.

