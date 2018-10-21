Chris Wallace Presses Rand Paul To Explain Why Trump Finds Saudi Explanation Credible

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) tried to cover for Trump as much as he could during an interview with Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace and finally told the host he had no idea why.

After telling the FNS host that Saudi Arabia's new explanation was not believable, Chris Wallace asked why Trump is so gullible. (That's my interpretation)

Wallace said, "Trump was asked about the arrest of 18 people involved in the case and the firing of five officials, some of them with close ties to the Crown Prince. Here's what he had to say."

Trump, "I think it's a good first step, it's a big step, it's a lot of people. a lot of people involved and i think it's a great first step. Reporter: Do you consider it's credible, their explanation? Trump, "I do, I do."

I pronounce them man and wife.

Wallace then asked, "Does President Trump know something that you don’t, Senator, or frankly do you think he’s covering for the Saudis?”

Instead of answering the question or imitating Ralph Kramden ---

--- Sen. Paul went on a Kellyanne Conway-like tirade.

Paul replied, "I think the Saudis are an authoritarian government. They are directed from the top down and you don't have people just going off and doing things on their own. I feel certain the Crown Prince was involved and he directed this and that's why I think we cannot continue to have relations with him. I think he's going to have to be replaced, frankly. but I think that sanctions don't go far enough."

He continued avoiding the question posed to him.

"I think we need to look at the arms sale because this is not just about this journalist being killed, it's about the war in Yemen where tens of thousands of civilians are being killed. It's about them spreading hatred of Christians and Jews and Hindus throughout the world. Thousands and thousands of madrassas are teaching radical violence against the west. The Saudis have not acted as our friend and they need to change their behavior," he said.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Wallace finally cut in, "I understand that, but I’m asking you directly about the President’s reaction. He says he finds credible an account that you find incredible. Why do you think he’s doing that?”

Paul replied, "Exactly. (Pause insert Ralph Kramden here) I don't know the reasoning or can answer for, you know, the president's thought process on this, I can only say I think many of us looking at the situation think this couldn't happen in an authoritarian government without the Crown Prince being involved."

Not only does Trump love his despotic rulers, but the Trump Organization has too many business interests wrapped up with the Saudis that he needs to protect. The idea of a big arms sale is a smoke screen because those close ties are more important to him than anything.

Sen. Paul then looks kind of idiotic when he agreed with this tweet from another moronic Republican. .

I could not agree more. We should also halt all military sales, aid and cooperation immediately. There must be a severe price for these actions by Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/ebi9dqYND8 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 20, 2018

Set him straight please.

Rand Paul should know better than this, one would expect.