C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Colter Wall

Often a roots singer will come along and start grabbing attention. The declaration of them being "the real deal" comes along with that.

Then the veneer of such myth-making starts to crack and people are on to the next one.

Saskatchewan born Colter Wall is only 23 years old. His voice is like cracked from age pair of black leather harness boots left on the dustiest of back county dirt roads and baking in the sun. At times he sounds like the ghost of Townes Van Zandt is haunting his soul with a copy of Dylan's Nashville Skyline in tow.

A real deal? Perhaps. He knows how to pen a murder ballad for sure.

