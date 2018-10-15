C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Lou Donaldson Quartet
It seems that autumn weather has taken hold of a good part of the country. Around my parts we're taking as many strolls we can get in.
Declared by many as his masterpiece, 1958's Blues Walk was the seventh album Lou Donald did as a leader for Blue Note. Talk a walk and let "Autumn Nocture" nuzzle the auditory cortex.
What are you listening to tonight?
|Blues Walk
|
Artist: Lou Donaldson
Price: $84.99
(As of 10/15/18 01:16 pm details)
Comments