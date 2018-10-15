C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Lou Donaldson Quartet

By Dale Merrill

It seems that autumn weather has taken hold of a good part of the country. Around my parts we're taking as many strolls we can get in.

Declared by many as his masterpiece, 1958's Blues Walk was the seventh album Lou Donald did as a leader for Blue Note. Talk a walk and let "Autumn Nocture" nuzzle the auditory cortex.

What are you listening to tonight?


Blues Walk
Blues Walk
Artist: Lou Donaldson
Price: $84.99
(As of 10/15/18 01:16 pm details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV