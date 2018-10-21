C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Rocket 808

By Dale Merrill

"What are you listening to tonight?"

It's a question we ask at the end of every music club post. Obviously, I am listening to something different six night a week.

There are also certain things I am listening to for several days, weeks or even months at a time.

This Rocket 808 7inch single has been spending a lot of time on my turntable lately. I wrote a riff about the record's vintage space age vibe over at my blog recently. I imagine it will be getting some more spins in the next few weeks too.

And, before I forget to ask, what are you listening to tonight?


