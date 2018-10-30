Dairy Giant Pulls Support For Steve King

Supporting a Nazi probably isn't the best use of corporate resources, no. They seemed to have been shamed into by Judd Legum of Think Progress, who tweeted yesterday about it.

Steve King has always been a toxic waste product, but he's only now officially become toxic to corporate donors who associate their name with him. This is a good thing.

In other news, Steve King is rapidly running out of money, and is in a 1 point race with J.D. Sholten in a district Trump won by 27.

Source: Bloomberg News

Dairy giant Land O’Lakes is set to announce Tuesday that it will no longer make financial contributions to Representative Steve King of Iowa after a gun-fueled massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue brought new attention to the Republican’s incendiary comments about race and association with white nationalism.

...

King, who has previously made derogatory remarks about immigrants, also expressed admiration for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and tweeted support for his attacks on George Soros, a billionaire supporter of the Democratic Party who last week was one of a dozen recipients of mailbombs allegedly sent by a Trump supporter. The Iowa Republican also recently tweeted his endorsement of Faith Goldy to be the next mayor of Toronto. Goldy has been tied to white supremacists and was interviewed by the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer. In 2017, she attended the white supremacist Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, during which a counter-protester was run down and killed. “The Land O’Lakes Inc. PAC has traditionally contributed to lawmakers of both parties that represent the communities where our members and employees live and work and are also on committees that oversee policies that directly impact our farmer owners,” the company said in a statement. “We take our civic responsibility seriously, want our contributions to be a positive force for good and also seek to ensure that recipients of our contributions uphold our company’s values. On that basis, we have determined that our PAC will no longer support Rep. King moving forward.”