Kaleb Van Fosson, Slayer Of Steve King, Appears On MSNBC

At a candidate's forum yesterday in Ames, Iowa, Steve King was asked the uncomfortable question what makes his rhetoric about immigration any different than the man who killled eleven people at a Pittsburgh synagogue last week. Not surprisingly, the racist Steve King did not appreciate being lumped in with another racist who's a mass murderer. Chris Hayes had on the man who asked, or attempted to ask that question last night.

Source: Mediaite

The man who caused the ruckus — and who King called an “ambusher” — also appeared on MSNBC Thursday night to describe his reasoning behind the line of questioning that made King explode.

Kaleb van Fosson, a college student, said he was inspired to ask his question “because this Saturday in Pittsburgh there was a tragic shooting that left 11 people dead. And the ideology of the murderer who committed this act was the same bigoted white supremacist ideology that Steve King constantly espouses.”

Then when asked if it is fair to connect King to a murderer, van Fosson said this: “Steve King and the shooter both share this core belief that American or western culture, which is basically white culture in Steve King’s mind, is under attack by this foreign enemy and they have both talked and espoused ideas about white genocide and the great replacement.”

He then said both the shooter and the Congressman’s rhetoric were very much in line.