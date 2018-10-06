Deborah Ramirez Releases A Powerful Statement On Kavanaugh And Victims

Thank you, Joy-Ann Reid, for reading Deborah Ramirez's statement on the air this morning. And to Deborah Ramirez: We. Hear. You.

Thirty-five years ago, the other students in the room chose to laugh and look the other way as sexual violence was perpetrated on me by Brett Kavanaugh. As I watch many

of the Senators speak and vote on the floor of the Senate I feel like I'm right back at

Yale where half the room is laughing and looking the other way. Only this time, instead

of drunk college kids, it is US Senators who are deliberately ignoring his behavior. This

is how victims are isolated and silenced.

But I do have corroborating witnesses speaking for me, although they were not allowed

to speak to the FBI, and I feel extremely grateful for them and for the overwhelming

amount of support that I have received and continue to receive during this extremely

difficult and painful time. There may be people with power who are looking the other

way, but there are millions more who are standing together, speaking up about personal

experiences of sexual violence and taking action to support survivors. This is truly a

collective moment of survivors and allies standing together.

Thank you for hearing me, seeing me and believing me. I am grateful for each and

every one of you. We will not be silenced.

We stand in truth and light,

Debbie Ramirez