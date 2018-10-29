Fox News Warns Viewers Sharia Law Is Coming For Hate Speech

A ruling in the European Court of Human Rights has sent the far right and anti-Muslim bigots into a frenzy, so Fox and Friends decided to switch gears away from Honduran migrants to ramp up their fearmongering over Islam to claim Sharia Law has taken over Europe.

It hasn't.

While many may disagree with the ECHR's ruling that upheld an Austrian woman's conviction where she was fined by teaching that Mohammad was a pedophile, hard core wingers like the NRO's Andrew McCarthy allege that "One objective of sharia supremacists is to establish Muslim enclaves in the West and then pressure the host governments to concede their right to govern themselves under Islamic law."

OH NO, Sharia Law is coming!

During a discussion on Rod Rosenstein and the Justice Department, co-host Brian Kilmeade changed course abruptly and brought up McCarthy's new column.

Kilmeade said, "You wrote a column that floored me about Europe bowing to Sharia, and they're basically have to get permission to have free speech. What are you talking about?"

McCarthy replied, "Well, they don't have free speech in Europe, you know, Brian. They don't have a First Amendment, they've never had it. It's always been easier in Europe to regulate speech. But, what they've now done is adopted Sharia blasphemy standards. So you had a woman in Austria who tried to talk about some tenets of Islamic history and Islamic law, including the fact that Mohammed married a very young girl, and that's, you know, sacred scripture attests to that. And even though it's true, she was told that she couldn't speak about it because it might foment religious hatred and discord. So, basically, you don't have free speech in Europe. What you have is whatever speech the government decides they will indulge provided that it doesn't cause, you know, discord and unrest."

Kilmeade asked, "Where's it trending? Where's it trending? Towards more openness or more closedness?

McCarthy said, "No, it's trending toward, not only more closedness, but this is the Muslim Brotherhood plan, it always has been. You set up enclaves in the West. You demand of the host country that they allow you to run your affairs according to Sharia, and, over time, you push the society to adopt Sharia standards. It's exactly what they've been doing. I feel like I'm a broken record, I've been saying this for 10 years. But it is what it is."

On Fox News these days, it's never a bad day to fear monger, especially just a week before the midterm election.

