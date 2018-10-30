GOP's McSally Whines: 'I'm Getting My Ass Kicked Over My Repeal Obamacare Vote'

Republican Senate candidate Martha McSally (R-AZ) complained in a recent interview that she is getting her “ass kicked” because she voted to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care reform law.

McSally made the admission during a recent interview with conservative radio host Sean Hannity, AZCentral reported.

“Well, Sean, I did vote to repeal and replace Obamacare on that House bill — I’m getting my ass kicked for it right now because it’s being misconstrued by the Democrats,” she said. “They’re trying to, you know, invoke fear in people who have family members or loved ones with pre-existing conditions.”

McSally has repeatedly voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which is known as “Obamacare.”

In 2017, she voted for a Republican plan called the American Health Care Act. The bill would have repealed the existing health care law, allowing insurance companies to reject people with pre-existing conditions. The Congressional Budget Office determined that the legislation would have resulted in 23 million fewer Americans having health insurance.

During an interview with The Arizona Republic, McSally said she is having her “character assassinated” because of the health care vote.

“Now what we have is people right now, under Obamacare, with pre-existing conditions who have no health insurance,” McSally insisted, adding that people don’t want to buy the “crappy insurance” offered under the Affordable Care Act.