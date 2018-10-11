Kanye West's White House Meltdown: Heartbreaking And Scary
Donald Effing Trump put Kanye West in front of cameras so he could have a manic episode in front of the world in order to woo some African-American voters.
By his own admission, West is bipolar and stopped taking his medication recently.
I will not exploit his mental illness, particularly in Mental Illness Awareness Week. As I write, MSNBC pundits are wondering aloud about the "bonkers" press conference, as if a mentally ill person rambling for 20 minutes from the White House is appropriate.
Donald Trump used Kanye West and his illness for political expedience. That is sick, disgusting, and I will not exploit West further. I'm writing this post so you know why Crooks and Liars has no video clips, transcripts, or other coverage. If we take a hit on our traffic, so be it.
Here are some tweets in real time expressing the same aggravation I have over the idea of cable networks airing this live:
To her credit, Stephanie Ruhle just observed that he was being used by the White House to exploit his bipolar state. Of course, this is just after her producers ran the entire video live and in real time.
Next time, cables, use some discretion.
For me, listening to him in this state was terrifying. It tossed me back to my childhood when a close relative of mine, who was likely undiagnosed with bipolar disorder, would go on these manic rants. It was something I truly did not need to hear or see today, and certainly not in service of Donald Trump's cynical play for African-American voters.
More information on bipolar disorder.
