Kanye West's White House Meltdown: Heartbreaking And Scary

Donald Effing Trump put Kanye West in front of cameras so he could have a manic episode in front of the world in order to woo some African-American voters.

By his own admission, West is bipolar and stopped taking his medication recently.

I will not exploit his mental illness, particularly in Mental Illness Awareness Week. As I write, MSNBC pundits are wondering aloud about the "bonkers" press conference, as if a mentally ill person rambling for 20 minutes from the White House is appropriate.

Donald Trump used Kanye West and his illness for political expedience. That is sick, disgusting, and I will not exploit West further. I'm writing this post so you know why Crooks and Liars has no video clips, transcripts, or other coverage. If we take a hit on our traffic, so be it.

Here are some tweets in real time expressing the same aggravation I have over the idea of cable networks airing this live:

He has admitted to being off his medication. That the media is feeding this is gross, IMO. — Leigh Crosby🍀 (@teaandmagnolias) October 11, 2018

So... Kanye West thinks he was misdiagnosed, & if he takes his meds for his clear cut bipolar disorder, it will give him dementia...



to quote Pete Davidson "Take em...No shame in the medicine game... Being mentally ill is not an excuse to be a jackass" — Brittany🥂 (@CBJOHNSON143) October 11, 2018

He has bipolar. He said last week he’s stopped taking his meds, which is obvious. The President just said he didn’t care if a journalist was murdered because SA gives the US money, but now we’re having the bread and circuses press conference streamed live on tv. It’s fucked up. — Leigh Crosby🍀 (@teaandmagnolias) October 11, 2018

This Kanye rant is what happens before we all die I think. I’m freaking out. — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) October 11, 2018

To her credit, Stephanie Ruhle just observed that he was being used by the White House to exploit his bipolar state. Of course, this is just after her producers ran the entire video live and in real time.

Next time, cables, use some discretion.

For me, listening to him in this state was terrifying. It tossed me back to my childhood when a close relative of mine, who was likely undiagnosed with bipolar disorder, would go on these manic rants. It was something I truly did not need to hear or see today, and certainly not in service of Donald Trump's cynical play for African-American voters.

More information on bipolar disorder.