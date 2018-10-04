Kavanaugh Is Sorry He Battered Us But We Made Him Do It

Women who are beaten by their partners or fathers know the routine: First comes the beating and verbal abuse, then the meek apology where they offer up excuses for why they did what they did while they also blame the women for losing it in the first place.

We know this because it is so predictable, and because it plays over and over and over again until finally he kills her or she gets away.

Brett Kavanaugh, after abusing us last week, has now written his apology in the Wall Street Journal begging our pardon and assuring us that he really, really is an independent judge.

"After all those meetings and after my initial hearing concluded," Kavanaugh wrote, "I was subjected to wrongful and sometimes vicious allegations. My time in high school and college, more than 30 years ago, has been ridiculously distorted. My wife and daughters have faced vile and violent threats."

That bitch forced him to lose it, don't you see?

But, but, but...he was defending his honor, his parents' honor, his wife's honor, his children:

I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters.

It is time to remind everyone of the things he said. Watch the video above, or read below:

"This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups," Brett Kavanaugh read from a prepared statement.

Please compare and contrast the above to what he writes in the WSJ:

↓ Story continues below ↓

"Going forward, you can count on me to be the same kind of judge and person I have been for my entire 28-year legal career: hardworking, even-keeled, open-minded, independent and dedicated to the Constitution and the public good."

And then there is this plea for us to understand that it wasn't his fault!

At times, my testimony—both in my opening statement and in response to questions—reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused, without corroboration, of horrible conduct completely contrary to my record and character. My statement and answers also reflected my deep distress at the unfairness of how this allegation has been handled.

It was all the fault of those mean Democrats and that nasty woman he used to know all those years ago but he is very very very sorry that he let it out that way. Very sorry.

Here again, is another visit to what he said last week:

"And as we all know, in the United States political system of the early 2000s, what goes around comes around."

SMACK. Take THAT, you bitches. Every one of you.

Yes, this op-ed is an effort to cover up the black eyes, hide the bruises, and tell the nation it will all be just fine going forward.

It will not, and this op-ed simply confirms Kavanaugh's unfitness to sit on the Supreme Court.