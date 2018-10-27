Kirsten Powers Suddenly Shocked Cesspool She Worked At Was Pushing MAGABomber Conspiracy Theories

Former Fox "news" pseudo-Democrat Kirsten Powers is shocked!, shocked! I tell you that the cesspool she used to work at is still a cesspool.

Powers left Fox for CNN back in 2016 and now appears on a number of their shows as a political commentator. As we've discussed here, prior to the arrest of the MAGABomber, Fox was pushing "false flag" conspiracy theories and mocking the bombs as "Mickey Mouse movie props" because, thankfully, none of them had gone off and killed anyone.

This Friday, host Anderson Cooper asked Powers about their disgusting coverage and here's how she responded:

POWERS: I feel like anybody who could even go down that road in the first place is probably not the most persuasive person. But these are the kinds of things that I would have associated with an Alex Jones type of person. To watch Martha McCallum at Fox News say that's fascinating, like it's an interesting concept, or have Ed Henry, you know, these are people who at least when I worked there, were very respectable. And I just, I can't even imagine in the past entertaining these kind of things. It's like it's an alternative universe, you know, Fox has always been conservative leaning. But this is just completely bunkers. I can't believe actually what I just saw.

And just to add insult to injury, for "balance," CNN included former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo, who sat there the entire time playing the "both sides" false equivalency game with Bernie Sanders, the conservative victimhood game for poor, picked on Steve Bannon and one of their favorites to demonize on the right, Maxine Waters.

Sorry Kirsten, but Fox has never been "respectable." They're a propaganda outlet for the right. Of course, she knows this, since she was a participant in a lot of the worst of it.

Here are just a few examples of the type of fights they had her participating in when she was a regular commentator on Fox:

Kirsten Powers Calls Out Hannity’s Baloney On Pelosi And Hamas

...

↓ Story continues below ↓

Hannity Hijacked As Angry Kirsten Powers Confronts Jesse Lee Peterson's 'Little Whores' Misogyny

...

Megyn Kelly Threatens To Cut Off Kirsten Powers "Mic" Over Heated New Black Panther Argument

...

Fox's Powers Lets O'Reilly Have It For His Phony Christianity On Immigrants

...

O'Reilly Berates Another Fox Democrat Over Spending Cuts

...

Rove Stuns Fox News Panel By Continuing To Push Hillary's 'Brain Injury'

...

Fox Pundit: Working Two Or Three Jobs American Value 'That Has Merit'