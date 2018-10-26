MAGAbomb Suspect Posted Facebook Selfie Videos At 2016 Trump Rally

MAGAbomb suspect Cesar Sayoc posted videos of him at a Trump rally on October 13, 2016 to his Facebook page, including a selfie video (above) to prove he was there.

Vox covered the South Palm Beach, Florida rally, noting that it was particularly vitriolic following the release of the Access Hollywood video.

In the speech, Trump turned up the conspiracies and eliminationist rhetoric to fever pitch:

TRUMP: And their agenda is to elect crooked Hillary Clinton at any cost, at any price, no matter how many lives they destroy. For them, it's a war. And for them, nothing at all is out of bounds. This is a struggle for the survival of our nation. Believe me. And this will be our last chance to save it on November 8. Remember that. This election will determine whether we're a free nation, or whether we have only an illusion democracy but in are in fact controlled by a small handful of special global interests rigging the system, and our system is rigged.

Sayoc was paying careful attention, particularly when Trump talked about "crooked Hillary's emails." He recorded that part and put it on his Facebook page, where he went by the name Cesar Altieri Randazzo.

This is that moment:

TRUMP: So true. Honestly, she should be locked up. She should be. Should be locked up. And likewise, the emails show that the Clinton machine is so closely and irrevocably tied to the media organizations that she — that she, listen to this — is given the questions and answers in advance of her debate performance with Bernie Sanders. Hillary Clinton is also given approval and veto power over quotes written about her in the New York Times. They definitely do not do that to me. And the emails show the reporters collaborate and conspire directly with the Clinton campaign on helping her win the election all over.

However Fox News and the right wing echo chamber chooses to gloss over this, there can be no mistake. Cesar Altieri Sayoc was obsessed with Trump and more obsessed with Trump's enemies list.

According to Heavy.com, Sayoc was known to law enforcement and had been arrested several times, including for making a bomb threat, domestic violence, and more:

Sayoc has been arrested several times in Broward County, Florida, dating back to 1991, court records show. His most recent arrest in Broward was in 2014. In 2002, he was charged with making a bomb threat in Dade County, Florida. He was sentenced to one year of probation. Prosecutors agreed to withhold adjudication of the felony charge, meaning it was dismissed after he completed the probation in 2003. In 1991, Sayoc was charged with third-degree grand theft, a felony. He pleaded guilty that same year and was sentenced to two years of probation. In 1994, his mother sought a domestic violence injunction against Sayoc, court records show. Sayoc was arrested on drug charges in 2004. He was accused of possession and sale of steroids, along with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with evidence, filing fraudulent tax returns, criminal use of personal ID info and possession or unlawful issue of a driver’s license. He pleaded guilty that same year and was sentenced to 18 months of probation. In 2013, Sayoc was charged with battery and third-degree grand theft, a felony. He pleaded guilty in 2014 and was sentenced to probation. In 2009, Sayoc was charged with operating without a valid license, not having insurance and not having a tag light and was fined after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charges. In 2014, Sayoc was arrested on a petit theft charge and violation of probation. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail. Sayoc filed for bankruptcy in 2012 and was not married at the time. He was working as a store manager at a supermarket in Hollywood, Florida, at the time. He was also arrested on theft charges in Dade and Palm Beach counties in 1992 and 2015.

Please, Fox News, Donald Trump and right-wingers. Tell us more about how nothing Trump said or did incited this guy to violence. This one cannot be spun.