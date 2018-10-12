Kanye Said 'Mofo' In Oval Office, So Fox Host Brings Up The Blue Dress

Trump used a mentally ill Kanye West at the White House to distract the media and public from his finances, Russia ties, Taylor Swift, etc.. When Juan Williams pointed that out, Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo became so frustrated that she resorted to bringing up Monica Lewinski's "blue dress" to defend Trump's actions.

Fox Business Network made sure not to play any video of Kanye dropping any profanities or off-the-wall comments and instead aired his most lucid rantings to skew the segment.

As Williams explained that Trump used Kanye for cover because of his despicable treatment and words against minorities, Maria Bartiromo used the tired Kellyanne Conway talking points that Trump has created more jobs for the African-American community than anybody. Williams easily shot that down.

Maria said, “Well why does he have to do anything? The unemployment rate for African-Americans, isn’t it at a record low? I mean, his economic policies have helped a lot of groups, including the African-American community.”

Williams replied, "I think it started at 17% right after the great recession Maria, and then went down to seven under President Obama. President Trump has brought it down one point to six and then he wants to take credit and use that to say, "Oh, ignore everything else, it's just about that."

Maria's panel was stacked with conservatives to counter him, and insist that Kanye was there to push back against "group think" and the nasty liberals.

Huh?

Dagen McDowell exclaimed that wages were rising for the lowest income households at a "much faster rate" and Williams said that's because they were so low already and Trump refuses to raise the minimum wage. Dagen's weak response was to say Trump didn't need to because of Amazon.

Bartiromo had a scowl on her face throughout the segment.

One panel member brought up the profanity issue and said, "We all have to agree the way he spoke in the White House yesterday, swearing in the White House was incredibly disrespectful."

Conservatives used to believe the Oval office was sacrosanct. Maria's other panel member said, "Nothing else has ever happened there that was kind of disrespectful."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Yep, here it comes. Just blame it on the Clintons. Nothing is ever Trump's fault.

“In the Oval Office, excuse me." Maria pronounced. "The blue dress, did you forget the blue dress?”

"You're offended by an f-bomb in the Oval office?"

Williams said, "Yes."

Maria jumped back in, "But you're not offended by the blue dress?”

Williams disgustedly said, "Oh, God."

Oh, God, indeed.