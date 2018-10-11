Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up

Friday is coming! In the meantime ...

Stop lying, Lumpy: The Rectification of Names dissects Trump's horsepucky anti-healthcare item in USAToday.

Here's a surprise: White House weasel/senior "political advisor" Stephen Miller has always been a little "off". His third-grade teacher remembers him eating glue. The very best people!

Shakesville notes that Lawrence Summers has made a Cletus Safari of his own. For the Financial Times.

El Jefe at Juanita Jean's World's Most Dangerous Beauty Salon summarizes a new book that "describes the corruption/incompetency in the US government since Trump ascended to office in early 2017". As promised, it will give you cold chills.

This round-up rounded-up by WEB OF EVIL (& ENNUI)'s intrepid M. Bouffant.


Comments

