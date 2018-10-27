Pete Hegseth Gaslights: No One On The Right Blamed Bernie Sanders For Scalise Shooting

State-Run TV is still desperately trying to immunize Trump from any responsibility for the violent rhetoric he's been using towards anyone he considers an enemy on the left since we were unfortunate enough to have him announce his candidacy.

After floating "false flag" conspiracy theories for days, Fox was finally forced to cover the breaking news that the MAGABomber was a Trump-loving nut job who lived in a van covered in pro-Trump stickers and images of liberals and Democrats with targets on their faces. However, when they did report on the arrest and showed footage of the police taking his van away, they did their best to downplay what was on it, describing it as being covered in "political bumper stickers and ideological sayings" rather than giving specifics as to what was on it.

They also made sure their viewers would not be able to read everything that was on the van. Look at how they blurred the images of the windows during their live coverage of the police transporting the van on Outnumbered this Friday:

On this Saturday's Fox & Friends, hosts Ed Henry, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth continued with the continued their attacks on the media for daring to rightly criticize Dear Leader for how completely irresponsible his dangerous rhetoric has been, with Pete Hegseth making the ridiculous assertion that conservatives don't say that Bernie Sanders is to blame for the fact that Steve Scalise was shot.

As Bad Fox Graphics reminded us on Twitter today, that's just patently false:

4/ But Conservatives DID blame Dems for stoking anti-GOP sentiment leading to Steve Scalise's shooting.https://t.co/sK5sHlGh2T — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) October 27, 2018

5/ @newtgingrich after baseball field shooting: “We have the intensity on the Left that is very real, whether it is somebody holding up…the president's head or it's Democratic-leaning national politicians who are so angry they have to use vulgarity"https://t.co/7kNsuexwwX — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) October 27, 2018

6/ @FoxNews lede (6/14/17):



"The man who opened fire on a Congressional baseball practice Wednesday, seriously wounding a top Republican lawmaker and four others was an avowed Bernie Sanders supporter who despised President Trump"https://t.co/pjzqQKXEFk

7/ @Harlan on baseball field shooting, Sanders' rhetoric:



“It is a passive justification for the kind of violence we saw. If you don’t believe that, and you’re just casually using these words, then you should accept the consequence of those words…"https://t.co/gvuLsk9Bmt — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) October 27, 2018

Don't worry though, facts are never going to get in the way of them playing the conservative victimhood game, and the "both sides" do it false equivalency game, both of which were on full display this morning.

Here are a few reminders as to why what Bernie Sanders said is not the same as what we've heard from Trump.

Remember those times Bernie Sanders said “Second Amendment people” would take care of Hillary Clinton and said he wanted his supporters to “knock the crap” out of protesters?



UPDATE: I’ve been informed that was actually Donald Trump. I regret the error. pic.twitter.com/RLvR1WNnUJ — Jon Perr (@Perrspectives) October 27, 2018

In which I explain why it's such an insult to @BernieSanders to keep bringing up the guy who shot @SteveScalise, and generally challenge the "both siderism" of Rick Santorum: https://t.co/gnkAULPLiY — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) October 27, 2018

FLASHBACK: Bernie Sanders admits the baseball shooter was one of his supporters, says he's 'sickened' to think that any of his supporters would believe he condones violence. That is how responsible people behave.https://t.co/sVc6pmW2Sl — Brad Reed (@bwreed) October 26, 2018

Don't be naive. Bernie Sanders had not encouraged violence or called for locking up his political foes. @realDonaldTrump had. And you support him. You are complicit. https://t.co/bIVZStH7IQ — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 25, 2018