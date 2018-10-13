Republicans Moan Over Being Outraised By Those Awful Democrats

Aww, this is so, so sad. Poor Republicans! When you build your house on the sands of dark money, occasionally a blue tsunami comes along to wash it all away. Via Politico:

A deluge of Democratic spending in the final days of the battle for the House has triggered recriminations among Republicans and forced the party to lean on its biggest patron to salvage their majority. Since the end of July, Republican candidates in the 70 most contested races have reserved $60 million in TV ads, compared to $109 million for Democratic hopefuls, according to figures compiled by media trackers and reviewed by POLITICO. The disparity is almost certain to grow, as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg makes good on plans to spend nearly $80 million to help Democrats flip the House. “From Democrat candidates to outside groups, we’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Brian Walsh, president of the pro-Trump America First Action super PAC. “They are dumping in cash by the truckload.”

They're hitting up casino magnate Shelly Adelson for even more cash (he's already donated about $20 million this cycle). They even have Jared Kushner out there, sucking up to the big donors.

Meanwhile, the Republican candidates are blaming just about everything but their lousy, unAmerican policies.

But here's the funny part: They're actually raising a lot more money than usual. It's just that Trump has mobilized such a wave of Democratic donations, the Republicans can't keep up.

Hahahahaha!