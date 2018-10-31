Fox And Friends Helps Ronna McDaniel Lie About Preexisting Condition Coverage

Ronna Romney McDaniel continued to lie about the Republican position on healthcare and how they so very much support covering preexisting conditions for all Americans.

McDaniel, the RNCC Committee Chairwoman, who seems to be a lying cousin of Sarah Huckabee Sanders (She's not) was brought on by Trump's favorite pitch team of Fox and Friends, as they ramp up their campaigning for the GOP.

After fear-mongering on the Honduran migrants for a while, the topic switched to health care.

Co-propagandist Ainsley Earhardt asked, "What would you say the biggest problem facing the Republican Party is, is it, women? I mean, you're a woman, you're a mother, you still support the president. What's your message to those women that are on the fence?"

A big problem for Republicans this year has been their actual, on the record VOTE in Congress to get rid of Obamacare and at best to replace it with substandard coverage. As verbalized yesterday by Senate candidate Martha McSally (R-AZ) "I did vote to repeal and replace Obamacare on that House bill — I’m getting my ass kicked for it right now..."

Ronna Romney McDaniel replied, "Well, the Democrats have really tried to fearmonger on health care and tried to tell people that Republicans are going to take away pre-existing conditions. It is flat out false."

Lie!

Ronna continued, "The president has been on the stump refuting that. We have candidates sharing stories of their family members, of their kids, of their mothers who have pre-existing conditions. Of course we would never take away that right. So that's one of the things that the Democrats are trying to do, they try and scare their voters."

Having Trump deny this is his own lie, Ronna. And the only reason your candidates and family members have coverage for pre-existing conditions is because of Obamacare. When

Republicans failed to pass their ill-fated and despicable healthcare bill AHCH and the only way they could include coverage for pre-existing coverage was, as Politifact writes, "to drop Obamacare’s rules capping how much extra those people can be charged" -- It says nothing about the rates of that coverage.

Which means if you have a pre-existing condition, you would pay thousands of dollars more for a horrible plan.

And another tenet of Obamacare was to protect Americans from going bankrupt with healthcare costs, which would not happen with the Republican AHCH bill.

Vox writes: The problem with the Republican health care vision is that it’s hideously unpopular; that’s why the GOP’s Obamacare replacement efforts collapsed. And it’s left Republicans with two choices. They can level with the public about their health care plan and lose the election or they can lie to the public about their health care plan in a bid to keep their jobs. So far, they’ve chosen lying.

Since Trump's administration and their surrogates are the kings of liars, option two was their only choice.