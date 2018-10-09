Sexist Restaurant Owner Fires Employee, Tells Her 'Keep Your Legs Open'

Terry's in trouble. Or he SHOULD be. Don't be like Terry.

He owns Terry’s Turf Club, which is a restaurant in Cincinnati, OH...and he used to employ Evelyn Marie Reid as a server. In the middle of a shift, he suddenly and unceremoniously fired her. After this, he allegedly walked behind her thrusting his hips into her behind and said "I'm gonna miss that ass." It was at that point she began recording him. She outlined the whole experience on her Facebook page.

At that point it became sort of surreal - he would say something, and then say he never said it. He told her to call his lawyer, then when she asked for his lawyer's name, he laughed and pretended to forget who his lawyer was. Everyone's favorite, though, is his telling her to "keep your legs open." As in...well, I will let you conclude what you will about what he meant by that. When she repeated it back to him, he said, "I didn't say that..."

This is the kind of harassment and gaslighting and abuse restaurant workers and hotel workers are especially likely to encounter, precisely because they are so poorly protected, and their income relies on tips. So don't be like Terry. Because women are done. D. O. N. E. with that crap. Good luck re-starting your business.

And something tells me Evelyn will be employed again very soon in a place where she is respected and protected from people like Terry.