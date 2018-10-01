SNL's 'Weekend Update' Actually Made Serious And Best Case Against Kavanaugh

Usually, Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" is just for laughs, but I've watched this video three times and it really is the best serious argument for why Kavanaugh has got to go.

Michael Che said this:

I just want to remind everybody that all this yelling and crying happened at this dude’s job interview. I mean, typically when you’re asked about a sexual assault and your drinking problem at a job interview, you don’t get the damn job!

I don’t know if Mr. Kavanaugh actually has a history of assault or if he actually has a drinking problem. But I know that he might. And you shouldn’t be on the Supreme Court if you might. You shouldn’t be on The People’s Court if you might. Sometimes ‘might’ is enough. I don’t want to pet your dog if he might bite me. I don’t want to leave you in my house if you might be a crackhead. I don’t want to have sex with you if you might have dated Charlie Sheen.