Trump Dismisses Women: ‘A Very Scary Time For Young Men In America’

During a quick presser before boarding Marine One, while discussing the Kavanaugh nomination, Trump told the press that woman are doing fine, but it's a very "scary time" for young men.

Apparently a woman being sexually assaulted is no big deal at the White House these days.

Yesterday, Don Junior told the Daily Mail this bit of lunacy.

“I’ve got boys and I’ve got girls, and when I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary for all things,” Trump Jr. said in an interview with DailyMail TV that will air Monday and Tuesday. Asked who he is “scared most for” — his sons or his daughters — Trump Jr. said, “right now, I’d say my sons.”

Trump parrots what he hears and likes from other people, including his son.

Trump outlined Kavanaugh's problems right now with the FBI investigation ongoing as "a sham."

Trump said, "It's a very scary situation where you're guilty until proven innocent."

A reporter off-camera asked Trump what he would say to young men.

Trump replied, ", I say that it’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of.”

He continued, “This is a very difficult time. What’s happening here has much more to do than even the appointment of a Supreme Court justice. it really does. You can be somebody that was perfect your entire life and somebody could accuse you of something.”

Now the new normal in Trump's America is to always believe the man when it comes to sexual assault unless Lennie Briscoe and Mike Logan have video of you committing the assault along with a DNA match.

CNN's Kirsten Powers recounted her own sexual assault when she was 15 in USA TODAY:

My face burned with shame. I begged my friend not to tell anyone else, and as far as I know he didn’t. I feared that if more people in my small Jesuit high school found out about it, I would be viewed as a “slut” or “damaged goods.”

↓ Story continues below ↓ -- I told no one. I don’t know what month it was. I don’t know whose house it was. I remember one of my two best friends being there but she doesn’t remember it, and why would she? It was just some random party as far as she knew at the time. I can hear the doubters: Why now? Why didn’t you tell anyone? Why didn’t you report him? Liar. The answer is simple: While I knew something terrible had happened, I didn’t think I had been sexually assaulted. In the early 1980s, we didn’t possess the vocabulary to make such declarations. I thought I had done something stupid and paid a price for it. I thought it was my fault.

\

It's a great article. Read the whole thing here.

Powers said, "If the person who sexually assaulted me and my friend turned into an outstanding citizen, good father and husband, do I think he should be put on the Supreme Court? No, I don't."

Then she repudiates the new Trump doctrine simply:

However, we cannot send teenage boys the message that they can sexually assault someone and, as long as they eventually become good citizens...

Trump makes believe young men all across America are being falsely accused of sexual assault at a record level.

Instead of telling young men not to drink to excess and always treat women with respect, Trump gives them an excuse to commit more assaults.