Trump Downplays Evidence On Murdered Journalist: 'If It Exists'

During a presser to answer question about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Trump couldn't help but kowtow to Saudi Arabia.

Again.

And then downplayed any evidence that Turkey has actual proof to support their claims alleging the Saudis murdered the journalist.

Trump was asked by a reporter if he's giving cover to Saudi Arabia and he went on a lengthy tirade about how much money we're making off them.

Trump said Mike Pompeo is finding out everything, "he spent a lot of time with the crown prince, and he is going to have a full report, and I am not giving cover at all."

Trump then took the opportunity to blast the Obama Iran nuclear deal because why not.

"When I went there [to Saudi Arabia] they committed to purchase $450 billion worth of things, and $110 billion of military and those are the biggest orders in the history of this country, probably the history of the world."

These are promises not actual orders. Trump said he wants to know what happened and we should by the end of the week.

When asked if He could have used the FBI to investigate, Trump didn't seem to know when they could be used if at all overseas and then said he wouldn't tell the media anyway.

A reporter then asked, "And have you asked for the audio and video intelligence that the Turks..."

Trump replied, "We have asked for it, if it exists.

Reporter, "Are you surprised that they haven't sent it over?"

Trump replied, "No, I'm not sure yet that it exists, probably does and possibly does and I will have a full report on that from Mike when he comes back."

Huh?

If it exists, does it exist, it probably does, possibly does. Another mealy-mouthed non-answer from a so-called U.S. President covering for authoritarian leaders, his favorite.

Trump is shrinking into a wimpy little fur ball trying to defend the deep pockets of the Saudis.