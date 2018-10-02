Trump 'Personally' Involved In Stormy Daniels Restraining Order This Year

Good thing Donald Trump has all that Executive Time carved into his schedule. He apparently used some of it THIS YEAR to make sure his fixer, convicted felon Michael Cohen, and his son, Eric Trump (not the one schtupping Kimberly Guilfoyle while his divorce goes through) worked on getting a restraining order on the porn star HE schtupped while his wife was recovering from childbirth.

By the way, did you know Stormy's book is out today?

The Wall Street Journal didn't use the word "schtupp."

Mr. Trump told Mr. Cohen to coordinate the legal response with Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons, and another outside lawyer who had represented Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization in other matters, the people said. Eric Trump, who is running the company with his brother in Mr. Trump’s absence, then tasked a Trump Organization staff attorney in California with signing off on the arbitration paperwork, these people said. Direct involvement of the president and his son in the effort to silence Ms. Clifford hasn’t previously been reported. The accounts of that effort recently provided to The Wall Street Journal suggest that the president’s ties to his company continued into this year and contradict public statements made at the time by the Trump Organization, the White House and Mr. Cohen.

Everything President Trump told the public about Stormy Daniels — that Michael Cohen acted alone, that he didn’t know about the payoff until afterwards, that he didn’t direct the entire operation personally — is untrue, @WSJ reports. https://t.co/qKCmfOHpmg — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) October 2, 2018

WSJ reports Trump personally directed the effort to silence Stormy Daniels through his son Eric and Michael Cohen.



A timely reminder that, last month, Trump was implicated in a crime in federal court. https://t.co/J6Xo6dZOrg — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 2, 2018

Trump has said he would keep his company and business interests in a "blind trust" which is also a lie.