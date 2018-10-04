Tucker Carlson Insists He Would Never Promote A Conspiracy Theory

By Frances Langum
up

Tucker Carlson sits behind a chyron declaring

NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN TUCKER'S GOOGLE PROBE

and says this:

"For the record, we have never endorsed any kind of conspiracy theory on this show and never would."

Dude, you are literally promoting the "Google censors conservatives" conspiracy theory. You've been doing so for over a year.

Dear Tucker, may I introduce you to the Crooks and Liars video archive?

Where you said gun control will spark a civil war?

And Mexico is "packing our electorate?"

And who could forget the "South African White Farmer Land Grab?"

You're such a joke, Tucker.


