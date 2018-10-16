White Woman Fired After Blocking Black Man From Entering His Own Apartment

Hillary Brooke Mueller called the cops on D'Arreion Toles even after he used his keys to open his apartment in the upscale building.

What's notable is how civil both are to one another, even while the man takes her video, during this overtly racist encounter. There's no yelling or swearing by either. Polite racism in the 21st century, I guess. Although Toles did end the conversation with “Ma’am, don’t ever do that again, you look stupid, and my name is Mr Toles” as he shut the door on her.

Mueller has since been fired from her job, ironically a minority-owned real estate company in downtown St. Louis.

Oops.

A white woman who was captured on video trying to block a black neighbor from entering their apartment building in Missouri has been fired. The interaction between Hilary Brooke Mueller and D'Arreion Toles took place on Friday in St. Louis, according to The New York Times. Toles posted three videos of the encounter to his Facebook page on Sunday, writing that this is what it's like to come home and be "a Black man in America." Mueller, as identified by The Times, is seen and heard asking Toles if he lives in the downtown luxury loft building. As Mueller seemingly blocks him from entering, Toles tells the woman: "You're blocking me, and I live here." The woman responds that it's her building.

The video has been shared more than 136,600 times and has clocked 64,000 likes. Ms Thornton was named as the woman in the video by social media users and confirmed by her former partner, Brandon Mueller, who posted on his Facebook page. According to the New York Times, the company said in a statement it had reviewed the video and fired her. “The Tribeca-STL family is a minority-owned company that consists of employees and residents from many racial backgrounds,” officials from her St Louis employer said in a statement. “We are proud of this fact and do not and never will stand for racism or racial profiling at our company.”

The New York Times reportedly reached out to the woman but she had not responded.

According to his social media, Mr Toles is the CEO and owner at Global Wealth Insights Corp and studied at College of DuPage.

