C&L Is Preparing For Congressional Oversight! Help Us Out!

So the writers and editors of Crooks and Liars are sitting around the virtual hearth sipping virtual hot chocolate when all of a sudden there's a sound of tiny virtual reindeer feet on the virtual roof.

Wait, a minute, that's not virtual reindeer, that's the sound of over a hundred Democratic women's heels hitting the halls of Congress!

We can't wait.

And when Democrat Jerry Nadler takes over the House Oversight Committee, Crooks and Liars will be there to provide YOU with video of the careful, meticulous, and thorough questioning of Trump cabinet members. Won't THAT be fun?

Here's an example of a video on our server (from December 2017) that will never be on take-down by a corporate video service.

If you want to watch Nadler take down the Trump cabinet, and you rely on Crooks and Liars to curate the important parts of the hearings with no need for a cable bill, please support this site's video server fundraiser:

