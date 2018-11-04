C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Freddie Hubbard

By Dale Merrill

I'm doing my best to keep a positive outlook through Tuesday. I figure keeping a groove on will help.

Freddie Hubbard went head to head getting all "out there" with cats like Dolphy and Coltrane. He could also blow some straight up earthy funk movers on that trumpet too. The title track from his '68 album Backlash, for instance, is a total swingin' party.

Hoping that is what we can throw when the polls close instead of planning a wake.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

