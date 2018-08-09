C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Freddie Hubbard

When it comes to unmistakable tones in jazz, the sound that Freddie Hubbard got out of his trumpet has to be on the top of the list.

Accompanied by Tina Brooks on tenor sax, McCoy Tyner on the keys, bassist Sam Jones and Clifford Jarvis on drums, here he is doing the pop standard "But Beautiful" from his debut album 1960's Open Sesame.

What are you listening to tonight?