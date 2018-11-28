CNN Introduces 'Facts First' Box To Troll Sarah Sander's Lies

Sanders claims that the climate report by the Trump administration is "not based on facts" pic.twitter.com/Ga6peti5OB

Sarah Sanders is a liar. Everybody knows that, even Trump supporters. She's paid to spin the most egregious, most outlandish bullshit ever promulgated on the American people. That, to Trump, is her job. Finally though, CNN is taking some baby steps to counter that, even as they continue to show Trump rallies live and in primetime. MSNBC didn't even bother to show Sander's first press briefing in over a month, essentially calling them worthless exercises in deception. Some agree with that approach also.

Source: Political Dig

On Tuesday, during a White House press briefing, CNN decided to try out a new strategy to make sure the American public knows the facts and not the lies told by press secretary Sarah Sanders.

During the briefing, Sanders started off by dismissing scientists’ prediction on climate change and said that their report is not based on facts.

“The president is certainly leading on what matters most in this process and that’s on having clean air and clean water,” Sanders began, before saying that the latest report came to “radical conclusions” that “contradicts long-established trends.”

As she was telling her lies, CNN put up a window that read: “CNN Facts First: climate change report involved 300 scientists, 13 federal agencies.”