Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute

Colbert Celebrates Trump's New Punching Bag: Sean Hannity

Wait, what?
By Frances Langum

Stephen Colbert is surprised to learn Donald Trump has a new source for punching down: is own multi-millionaire sycophant, Sean Hannity.

Colbert wondered aloud how this could be. "Apparently, Trump's close relationship with Hannity hasn't stopped the president from mocking the Fox News star behind his back for being such a suck-up. Does Hannity really suck up that much?"

Why yes he does! And Colbert shows clips to prove it.

Colbert then played a clip of his own "in house news team" playing a Fox News-like anchor team attempting to be both pro-Trump and truthful. The "work" gives one of the anchors a nosebleed.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.