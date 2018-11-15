Crying Nazi Christopher Cantwell Promotes 'Angry Goy II' Video Game

I heard there was a "Super Earth" discovered not too far from us — only 6 light years. I would like to move there as soon as possible, please.

It has to be better than this earth, where among the wonders of the interwebs one can find video games like "Angry Goy II." Clearly there was demand for a sequel to the original "Angry Goy" because in that version Aryans could only hunt and slaughter Black people, Jews, and "refugees." The new and improved version boasts the addition of LGBTQ+ people and journalists. Hey, gotta stay current, amirite?

The original "game" was advertised in a trailer on YouTube, but it was pulled down for violating the site's policy on hate speech. For some reason, though, the trailer advertising "Angry Goy II" is available on YouTube as we speak. Newsweek asked YouTube about it, but the site has not returned requests for comment. (Do feel free to go to YouTube via that above link and report the content...I have.)

This baby is being sold on Christopher Cantwell's Nazi site. Remember him? The tough guy who was behind the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville last year, but who then cried like a little baby when he was facing arrest? God, I love watching that video...here. You watch it. So yeah, this @sshole is still around promoting this vile sludge. Can you see why I am so happy about the discovery of a nearby Super Earth?

I mean, the FBI reports that hate crimes against Jews and Jewish institutions are up 37 percent in 2016 and 2017. Not even a month ago, a man slaughtered 11 Jews during their Shabbat service in Pittsburgh. In my very own home town, a man stood up and identified himself as a neo-Nazi by shouting "Heil Hitler! Heil Trump!" during the intermission of a performance of "Fiddler on the Roof." He was merely escorted out, though, and not arrested. Because, come on. Aren't we Jews known for our sense of humor, or something? And we're overachievers here, apparently, because in Maryland, anti-Semitic incidents have risen 47% in 2017! That's 10% more than the national average!

↓ Story continues below ↓

You know, I hear it's really cold on that Super Earth...like, minus 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Maybe Cantwell and a few neo-Nazis could test it out first.