Neo-Nazi Chris Cantwell Dries His Tears, Drops Threats After Fields Murder Conviction

Why yes, that video at the top is blubbering Christopher Cantwell crying after the mayhem in Charlottesville, worrying about his own skin in the wake of the brutal murder of Heather Heyer after James Fields backed up, floored the accelerator, and rammed his car into a crowd of peaceful protesters.

Oh, back then Cantwell was so afraid. So, so afraid. He didn't know what to do, as I wrote back then.

“I don’t know what to do. I need guidance,” Cantwell blubbered, as he wiped away tears. (So much for that whole "underestimating" thing, right?)

But, as all good Nazis do, Cantwell made a recovery, escaped to Gab, got out of his hotel room, and watched as James Fields went down, down, down for the premeditated brutal murder of peaceful protester Heather Heyer. It is here I must repeat the circumstances: Nazi James Fields found himself in the midst of a peaceful protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he backed up his car, floored the accelerator and rammed a crowd of people, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 35 others, some seriously and permanently.

I want you to keep that image in mind as I share what Cryin' Chris Cantwell posted on the Nazi social network Gab Friday:

"Charlottesville and the broader Left celebrate prematurely tonight," he wrote. After claiming the "show trial" and conviction of cold-blooded murderer James Fields was "merely a symbolic victory," Cantwell crowed that Nazis "lost nothing, but will never forget," that it was all symbolic. Of course, it's easy to say that when it's not your flesh and blood strewn on the streets of Charlottesville, right?

Fields then issued a cold, ugly threat: "The next Dylann Roof, the next Robert Bowers, he's not going to go out blasting and be out of the fight."

"You are creating an army of fanatics who are ready to die," he continued, "But the ones who are listening to me, are willing to put in the massive amounts of unpleasant work that will be required to make sure history treats you worse than it did Hitler."

Ooooh, a far cry from the sniveling little coward in the motel room after a brutal, cowardly murder of a peaceful woman exercising her first amendment rights.

I look forward to the day when Christopher Cantwell cries like a little bitty baby as he's led away in handcuffs, when he is exposed for the little man with lots of meaningless words doing meaningless things and wastes away in social isolation.

Nazis are not popular now, nor will they be later. And Cantwell will ultimately have to figure out how to earn a living, how to breathe the same air as normal people, and how to overcome the abject stupidity he has spewed all over the Internet.

Go ahead, Cryin' Chris. Make my damn day.