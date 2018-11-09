Fox News Guest On Thousand Oaks Massacre: 'Confront The Shooter Directly'

After the Thousand Oaks massacre Wednesday night, Dr. Darrin Porcher told Fox and Friends the next morning that patrons should jump in front of an automatic weapon instead of trying to stay safe, "If they converge on the shooter, it'll stop it. Granted, someone may get shot."

Ya, think?

This is crazy talk.

Porcher makes believe young adult patrons in a bar celebrating country music drinking alcohol who hear rapid-fire shots ring out should form some sort of grid and immediately attack the shooter.

As Fox and Friends covered the massacre and breaking news that followed, host Brian Kilmeade asked, "What questions do you still have?"

Darrin voiced the same concerns any normal American would ask like who is the shooter, what were his motives, was there any ideology involved, etc...

And then he went into crazy town.

Porcher, who worked in the NYPD for twenty years and was in the Army Reserve makes believe that every American should rush a shooter with an automatic or assault type of weapon.

Porcher continued "One of the things that's interesting in terms of if I was a patron or anyone that was a patron in one of these types of establishments for that matter. There are two focuses. There's one that I've heard; Run, hide, and dial 911."

That's normal, as patrons in a bar dancing and drinking wouldn't act like a well-trained infantry patrol after hearing multiple gunshots fired at them.

"That's one aspect," he continued. "And there's another aspect, whereas you confront the shooter directly. And we've seen a lot of success with confronting the shooter directly, and we look at what happened with the 9/11 hijackers in Pennsylvania, for example. There are so many people at that location, if they converge on the shooter, it'll stop it. Granted, someone may get shot, but the truth of the matter is this will decrease the carnage far greater than if you look to run, hide, and dial 911."

Using the 9/11 hijackers from Flight 93, who were armed with box cutters as his analogy is disgraceful. Not to mention that all forty-four of the passengers were killed in the crash and they had ample time to decide their own fates. Their heroism did save lives, but it's not even close to the situation at hand -- a darkened, alcohol and music-filled environment with seconds to react.

What a disrespectful and shameful thing to say. Anything to avoid the obvious: Guns kill people.