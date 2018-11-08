Man With A Gun And An Unknown Grudge Evens The Imaginary Score In Thousand Oaks, CA

"He died a hero. Because he went in to save lives, to save other people," Ventura County sheriff says of Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran, who was among the 12 killed in Calif. bar mass shooting attack. https://t.co/Ix0iMTHOWq pic.twitter.com/VcAUU7940D

Twelve people were killed by yet another white man on a quest to scratch some unknown psychological itch late last night in a Thousand Oaks, California bar. Thousand Oaks is ranked as the third-safest city in the nation, but as we know, white men with guns who are looking to even some imaginary score are everywhere. When it come to guns, there is no such thing as a safe place.

Just another day in America -- this was the 307th mass shooting this year. Via NBC News:

Several hundred people were inside the venue, which was hosting a "college country night" for students, police said. Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean described the incident at the Borderline Bar and Grill as a "tragic, tragic situation." [...] The other officer went back into the building and dragged Helus out of the line of fire, but he died in the hospital hours later, the sheriff said. A SWAT team, FBI and others officers arrived soon after. When they entered the building they found 11 people dead. "They found people hiding in restrooms, people hiding in attics," Dean said. Other witnesses described people using bar stools to break windows and escape. "It's a horrific scene in there, there's blood everywhere."

The shooter is dead and was not carrying an ID. But really, what difference does it make? Another man with a grudge and a gun used it to even the score.

UPDATE: We now have so many mass shootings, some people experience more than one: