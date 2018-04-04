Four Gunned Down At Tennessee Waffle House By Man Armed With An 'Assault Style Rifle'

Another day, another mass shooting in America. This time, it happened at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee. The shooter has been identified as a White man named Travis Reinking, age 29. He was wearing nothing but a green jacket with an AR-15 and started shooting in the parking lot, killing two and then walked into the restaurant, killing two more and injuring several others.

Police put out an APB report shortly after he went on the run:

"Keep your doors locked, keep your eyes open. If you see this individual -- if you see a nude guy walking around this morning -- call the police department immediately."

Apparently, he "shed" his coat and was presumed to be semi nude.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

The shooting started around 3:23am when the gunman, wielding an "assault type rifle," shot two people outside the restaurant. He then entered Waffle House and continued shooting. Witnesses report seeing people injured by cut glass from shattered windows. Two more people were shot inside the restaurant.

Investigation on going at the Waffle House. Scene being processed by MNPD experts. This is the rifle used by the gunman. pic.twitter.com/lihhRImHQN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

A witness, Chuck Cordero, told CNN that his friend "T", the cook, died while trying to get away. Horrific.

The shooting only stopped because an unarmed man literally risked his life and tackled the gunman - wrestling him to the ground and throwing the rifle over the counter. CNN reports that he James Shaw Jr, AKA HERO, heard the gunshots and hid by the bathrooms so he could "monitor" the shooters movements.

A witness described Shaw's actions:

"He saw the gunman looking at his rifle. At that point, the shots had stopped. So he decided to rush the gunman, actually wrestled that assault rifle away, tossed it over the counter. At that point, the gunman then fled."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Shaw, thankfully, only suffered an injury to his hand and a scraped arm.

A police spokesman said: "He is the hero here, and no doubt he saved many lives by wrestling the gun away and then tossing it over the counter and prompting the (gun)man to leave."

Unfortunately, 6 people were shot, 4 fatally

Waffle House: 6 persons shot, 4 fatally (3 died at the scene, 1 at the hospital). The 2 others are being treated at Vanderbilt. Search continuing for Travis Reinking. pic.twitter.com/ioR7cVq899 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Shaw saved many more lives, though. He put himself in the literal line of fire, risking his personal safety to protect a room of people, many of which he probably did not know. This man did not need a gun to be a hero. He also points to the critical importance of limiting magazines, as he managed to subdue the shooter while he was reloading. How many more people would have been shot had he had a larger magazine?

Twitter responded:

Aurora: AR-15

Orlando: AR-15

Parkland: AR-15

Las Vegas: AR-15

Sandy Hook: AR-15

Umpqua CC: AR-15

Waffle House: AR-15

Texas Church: AR-15

San Bernardino: AR-15 — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) April 22, 2018

(1/4) He was white and he used an AR-15. The @NRA is about to say this man had mental health issues, so that the rest of us will get scared of anyone with poor mental health and buy a gun in preemptive defense so that gun sales increase. Shootings don’t just happen in schools, https://t.co/FIzyTCvuA1 — Emma González (@Emma4Change) April 22, 2018

James Shaw Jr., 29, is credited with saving numerous lives Sunday morning after he disarmed a man who opened fire on a Tennessee Waffle House. https://t.co/eTiIABjrqh pic.twitter.com/d34irk85Wq — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 22, 2018

As a surgeon in Nashville, this Waffle House shooting is so tragic and infuriating because Tennessee state lawmakers have repeatedly refused to change the most lax laws on AR-15s in the nation. You don’t need a background check to buy one in a private transfer. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 22, 2018

The gunman committed a mass shooting at a Waffle House using an AR-15. It is perfectly legal to open carry semiautomatic rifles in public in Tennessee - no permitting, no training, and thanks to the private sale loophole, no background check required. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 22, 2018

#BREAKING: Well-Regulated Militia Opens Fire In Waffle House in Tennessee; Cheap Thoughts And Useless Prayers Now Being Rushed To The Scene ... more on this soon-to-be-forgotten-and-then-repeated story as it develops ... — Jeff Tiedrich (@jefftiedrich) April 22, 2018

So let me wrap this whole story up: A guy--who, given his state of undress, probably suffered from some sort of mental illness-- was able to buy a totally legal semi-automatic weapon which no one needs in our country and proceeded to shoot up a restaurant at 3am and was only stopped by a man who had no weapon on him except bravery and intelligence.

Guy who walked into Waffle House naked was able to get his hands on military-grade weapon & murder children. Guy who'd walk into Waffle House naked wouldn't have shadow of chance to get this weapon in Japan or UK or Canada or Australia or Luxembourg. That's simple difference here — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) April 22, 2018

TELL ME AGAIN WHY WE NEED GUNS, NRA?