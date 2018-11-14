Fox News Promotes 'Build The Wall' MAGA Building Blocks For Kids

"Fox and Friends" promoted a supposedly conservative toy company named Keep and Bear multiple times during today's broadcast with Trump propaganda MAGA building blocks in an effort to turn children into xenophobes.

When I went to Keep and Bear's website I received a phishing warning so I will not link to it but they advertise this way:

BUILD THE WALL (MAGA BUILDING BLOCKS TOY) Keep & Bear We are pleased to announce the launch of a brand new line of toys: MAGA building blocks! This set comes with more than 100 pieces including President Trump in a MAGA hard hat! We are pleased to announce the launch of a brand new line of toys: MAGA building blocks! This toy makes a great Christmas gift for your kids and grandkids!

Jillian Mele plugged the toy during her news bumps saying, "a controversial Christmas gift to say the least -- encouraging children to build a wall"

During their third hour they came back to it.

Jillian said, "“Take a look at this, a conservative company introducing a new line of toys encouraging kids to build a wall with MAGA building blocks. The set comes with a President Trump figurine and a ‘Make America Great Again’ hard hat. that's interesting."

Ainsley Earhardt asked, "a gift for the kids or the Trump voter?"

"Both."

Doocy replied, "You're right."

This is sick advertorial content, even by their standards.