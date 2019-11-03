Teach Your Children Well: White House Halloween Party Encourages Kids To 'Build The Wall'

Just when I think they've hit bottom, the Donald Trump White House manages to find yet another level of sludge to mine.

A Halloween party on Oct. 25 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building featured candy, paper airplanes and — concerning for some attendees — a station where children were encouraged to help “Build the Wall” with their own personalized bricks. Photos of the children’s mural with the paper wall were provided to Yahoo News. The party, which took place inside the office building used by White House staff, included the families of executive-branch employees and VIP guests inside and outside government. Even though many of the attendees were members of President Trump’s administration, not everyone thought the Halloween game was a treat. “Horrified. We were horrified,” said a person who was there and requested anonymity to avoid professional retaliation.

As well should everyone, indoctrinating children into this heinous level of white grievance and nastiness towards immigrants. Especially considering that this nation was created by immigrants and currently enjoys the contributions of immigrants as roughly 20 percent of the population. The paper bricks were affixed to a wall amid other Trump-favored slogans like "America First!," which was also, not coincidentally, a favored slogan of the KKK.

Reportedly the EEOB had been told to create fun and "inspiring" interactive displays and activities for the children along the Halloween theme of "What I want to be when I grow up..." It's not clear if the party coordinators thought that what they should be teaching children is to desire to be an ignorant, hateful, bigot when they grow up, but maybe that's how they ensure more future Republican voters.