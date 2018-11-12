Politics
GUILTY: Trump Is Putin's 'Accessory After The Fact'

Former Prosecutor Glenn Kirschner illustrates that Trump is guilty the federal crime of “accessory after the fact” when it comes to Putin's meddling in the 2016 election.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
In case you missed it, this short clip from Saturday's "Up with David Gura" is worth the click.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirshner takes to reading the federal statute for the crime of "accessory after the fact." Trump is guilty.

Kirshner reads the federal statute and checks off the ways Trump is guilty:

Whoever, knowing that an offense against the United States has been committed (check), receives, relieves, comforts or assists the offender (check) in order to hinder or prevent his apprehension, trial or punishment (check).

Kirshner notes that this is Prosecution 101 and doesn't require a legal expert to notice that Trump knew from his intelligence briefings that the crime had been committed and he was covering for Putin.


