Right-Wing Troll Needed Attention After Twitter Ban So She Locked Herself Up

This person I'd never heard of got banned from Twitter, and she is sad about it. Her name is Laura Loomer and she apparently imagines herself an "investigative journalist," while others call her a "right-wing provacateur." I call her a shanda.
In an attempt to #BeBest, Twitter has banned people like Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos for being hate-mongers and conspiracy-theorists because they are truly dangerous people, and the kind of speech that places others in danger is not protected by the first amendment. Laura Loomer, it seems, is another one of those kinds of people, only less popular. She still got banned.
So, like ya do, she handcuffed herself to Twitter's Headquarters in New York City last night. She screamed about oppression and the first amendment and how unfair it was that she was banned but Louis Farrakhan wasn't (seriously, Twitter, WTF?) and generally cried because she isn't allowed to be racist on Twitter anymore. She isn't allowed to use Twitter to spread hate about Muslim Uber drivers and slander Congresswoman-elect Ilhan Omar, one of two Muslim women elected and lie about them being anti-Semitic anymore.
Oh, did I mention Loomer is Jewish? Yeah, full-on Jew here, so don't @ me. This b*tch had the chutzpah to wear a yellow Star of David on her coat while she carried out this pathetic protest. Listen up, Loomer, Jews like me do a lot of frikkin work to combat anti-Semitism and you are NOT HELPING, lady. NO JEW who cares about our history uses the tragedy of our oppression, genocide and trauma to justify racism and the oppression of others. It twists our collective souls into a knot. You were banned for being an Islamaphobe and spreading hate, not for being Jewish. Wearing that yellow star is a disgrace and a degradation to Jews who were forced to wear it. Get it the hell off your body.
In the ultimate irony of ironies, she started trending on Twitter — something people like her have wet dreams about — and she couldn't even see it because she was banned. Of course, people on Twitter had a field day with this. Actual Twitter didn't care. They basically said, "Hey, she's not bothering us. Stay there as long as you want, so the cops left her alone to rant.
I, have something for you, though, Laura. Maybe this will help.
