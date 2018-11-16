Lou Dobbs Just Makes Up Midterm Migrant Voter Fraud

This is why Fox Business pays Lou Dobbs the big bucks.

Speaking with Trump's former Deputy campaign manager, from out of nowhere Dobbs asserts that millions of illegal immigrants voted in the midterms. Millions.

Dobbs couldn't hide his xenophobia on CNN and they finally dumped him, but he found a well-compensated home to spread Trumpian racist propaganda on the Fox Business Network.

He brought on David Bossie, who among other things is Corey Lewandowski's co-author of a new! book! on the deep! state! to discuss the plight of Jim Acosta.

Fox News supported Acosta's reinstatement in an amicus brief, but Dobbs wouldn't. So he switched topics to his favorite refrain, the "demonization of Trump by the radical left."

Dobbs boasted how nice Trump has acted by tolerating the Mueller investigations, yeah, don't laugh too hard. Then Dobbs turned towards the migrant caravan issue and without proof, (do they ever have any?) told his viewers illegal immigrants stole the midterm elections away from Trump.

Dobbs said, "While we are watching, you know, millions of illegal immigrants cross our borders, and many of them voting in the past election that's what, just a couple weeks ago, and having an immense impact."

Even with crazy Kris Kobach leading a phony voter fraud blue ribbon panel for Trump, they couldn't find any evidence of voter fraud. But facts don't matter for right-wing voter suppression efforts.

I was waiting for him to tell Bossie that George Soros paid all these migrants to come here. Maybe they're taking a break from Soros since the anti-semitism of that nonsense has been outed.

But otherwise, racism is loud and proud on Fox Business.