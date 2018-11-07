Politics
Read time: 0 minutes

Midday Open Thread With Late Midterm Returns

And no, "Late Midterm Returns" was NOT the name of my garage band in the '80's.
By Frances Langum

Here's a midday open thread with some recovery music and late results, including two Dem holds:

Midday open thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.