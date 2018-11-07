Midday Open Thread With Late Midterm Returns

Here's a midday open thread with some recovery music and late results, including two Dem holds: JUST IN: Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is projected to win re-election. https://t.co/RUNBvtAlr8 pic.twitter.com/lYq7pYNNIL — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) November 7, 2018 BREAKING: Democrat Tom O'Halleran wins re-election to U.S. House in Arizona's 1st congressional district. #APracecall at 12:31 p.m. MST. @AP election coverage: https://t.co/miEWlbTVZW #Election2018 #AZelection — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 7, 2018 Midday open thread below...
